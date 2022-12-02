Sheriff's office honors the lives lost in traffic-related incidents

The Celebration of Life honors the nearly 100 people who were killed in traffic crashes throughout Guilford County in 2021.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the sun set over downtown Greensboro, members of the Guilford County Sheriff's office gathered to remember the lives lost from car crashes in 2021.

One by one deputies read each name.

A Christmas tree now shines bright outside the sheriff's office.

Each light representing one of the 98 people who died in a traffic-related crash last year.

"It gets rough when it's the holidays. It's not easy every day, but you missed that person being there at the holiday, of course," said Jesika Richmond.

The family of Aaron Bingham placed an ornament on the tree in his memory.

He died in a car crash in May of 2021.

"He's always going to be with us. We're never going to let go of the moment just because of a tragic accident that happened. We're still going to accept it for what it was but still live as if he's here," said Richmond.

In 2021, there were 1,756 traffic-related deaths across North Carolina.

Guilford county ranking second in the state with 98.

According to the sheriff's office, many of those crashes were caused by impaired driving, speeding or lack of a seat belt.

"The celebration of life, 2022 is an opportunity for the Guilford County Sheriff's office to share the love, the prayers, and the condolences with family members who have lost loved ones throughout the past year," said Sheriff Danny Rogers.

Sheriff Rogers says, for too many, this festive time of year can be overshadowed by the loss of a loved one.

The Sheriff said, "We just want to acknowledge the loved ones who have lost their loved one, and wanted to be there for them, and let them know that we are here for them."

So far this year, the number of traffic-related deaths in Guilford county is down nearly half over 2021.