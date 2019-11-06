GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office need your help indentifying a suspect.

The man pictured above has been involved in 'at least' 5 thefts from restaurants and convenience stores throughout Guilford and Alamance counties since mid-May.



The suspect has gone into stores and stolen cash register tills at locations in Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown and Burlington according to Detective Seals.

No weapons have been displayed nor have any injuries been reported.



The subject is a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, around 6 feet tall, 220lbs.

Detective Seals said at his first known larceny in May, witnesses saw him running out of the store with cash in broad daylight, laughing.

Again, Detective Seals said there have been no injuries associated with these thefts, but fears things could escalate if he keeps up his criminal nature.

In multiple incidents he was seen getting into the pictured dark blue 1990s/early 2000s model Lexus LS400 with temporary NC plates. The vehicle has noticeable paint chipping off its hood and roof.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on this subject’s identity is encouraged to call Greensboro-Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and are eligible forcash rewards.



