GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers announced a major change in the office's recruitment policy Wednesday.

“I am pleased to report that our department will now be able to hire qualified individuals and pay for their Basic Law Enforcement Training. This new recruitment policy and practice will enhance the overall applicant pool. It will also increase our ability to bring in the highest qualified applicants. I am confident it will allow the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to effectively compete with other law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area.”

The need for the policy was made evident this Spring when recruitment officers realized a significant decrease in new hires in the organization.

“People are called into law enforcement,” Rogers said, “It is my job to open the door and make the path to our door as accessible as possible.” Before this change in policy, all recruits were required to pay for their own education and then apply for a job. Now, these individuals will be paid by the Sheriff’s Office while taking the Basic Law Enforcement Training course at no cost. “This is an important day for our organization and it demonstrates the commitment of Guilford County to its citizens and its Deputies.”

