Guilford County Sheriff's Office receives two pillows in honor of fallen deputies

The two officers passed away in 2020 due to COVID-19.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office recently got two pillows from Fallen Blue Quilts donated and created by Donna Marsinick out of Ohio.

The pillows were in recognition of deputies LaKiya Rouse and Norman Daye, who both passed in 2020 due to COVID 19.

Rouse was a bailiff at the county courthouse and Daye was a Master Corporal and U.S. marine.