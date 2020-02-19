GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's the early hours of the day and most residents of Millis & Main Apartments in Jamestown are asleep--that's when surveillance video shows two men pulling on car doors.

It happened Sunday morning.

The men don't appear to get into any of those cars but the Guilford County Sheriff's Office are trying to identify them.

Investigators said they're the suspects of multiple car break-ins in the area during the last week.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

