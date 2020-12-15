x
Guilford County Sheriff's Office to temporarily close after employee tests positive for COVID-19: Officials

The building will remain closed until Monday, Dec. 21 at 8 a.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office located on 400 West Washington Street in Greensboro will be closed until Monday, Dec. 21 at 8 a.m. 

GCSO Public Information Officer Lori Poag said an employee who works inside the building tested positive for COVID-19. Poag said all employees will be tested. 

GCSO officials said daily operations will continue outside the building. 

Two GCSO employees have died from COVID-19 - a corrections officer and a 16-year deputy. 

