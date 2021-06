The black Tahoe was stolen from the sheriff’s office Thursday evening around 5 p.m.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after stealing Sheriff Danny Rogers’ unmarked SUV outside the department.

The black Tahoe was stolen from the sheriff’s office Thursday evening around 5 p.m. However, deputies later located it and the suspect who was taken into custody.