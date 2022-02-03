Guilford County starts new program to help recruit EMT students

The program has already received almost 400 applicants for 12 spots. The initial pay would be $31,200. The application period is open until March 20.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — From hospital workers to ambulances, we're still seeing pandemic-related health care shortages here in the Triad. Guilford County hopes a new program will attract more EMTs.

The idea is to pay students while they learn. This is the first time Guilford County Emergency Services is trying this type of recruitment effort. Right now, there are about 30 open positions for EMTs. This program will help fill 12 of those spots.

"Day to day is getting up before the birds, start getting the day started, checking my truck off, getting on the truck with my partner, and jumping on that first call that we get," Guilford County EMT Jessica Corbett said.

No day is ever the same for EMTs. For both Corbett and Klapmeyer, that is one of their favorite parts of the job.

"I wanted to get more, quote on quote my hands dirty being the first one there to help out the community, I want to be able to be there for my neighbors and family members," Corbett said.

While both are already certified and trained, Corbett said they've felt the strain of the staffing shortages. With this new EMT Launchpad Program, the county hopes it will fix that long term.

"We have really opened our applicant pool, in the past, it's been limited to people that we hire have to have at least an EMT." Guilford County Emergency Services Deputy Public Information Officer Scott Muthersbaugh said.

Now they don't have to, these students will also earn a paycheck while in class and get hands-on training, quickly.

"It is our plan if they start on Monday or Tuesday, we plan on having these new employees on our truck by Friday or Saturday of that same week," Muthersbaugh said.

It's an option Klapmeyer said she wishes she would of had.

"With Guilford County in my rookie school it was fantastic," Klapmeyer said. "They were extremely helpful, everybody here just wants to help you."