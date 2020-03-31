GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper's statewide stay-at-home order went into effect Monday at 5 p.m, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to climb.

Questions about what's permitted and what's not continue to pour into state and local call centers.

Monday night, Commissioner Jeff Phillips announced a few changes to the Guilford County stay-at-home order.

Phillips, who is Chairman of the Board, announced in a recorded statement, that some of the subtle yet notable changes made to the current order addressed funerals, church gatherings, real estate, and automobile sales.

Phillips said funerals will allow up to ten people in Guilford County. For church services, mass gatherings are still prohibited - however, essential crew can set up a live stream or broadcast of the service to remote audiences. The order was expanded to allow online auto sales, although in-person sales through the end of the order are not allowed.

You can find even more clarification in the County's video below:

Visit the County's Stay-at-Home FAQ page here.

Meantime, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department wants to clarify that city parks remain open - although playground and exercise equipment are off-limits.

Nasha McCray, the Director of Parks and Rec, told WFMY News 2 her team noticed troubling behavior over the weekend.

"What we have been seeing, especially with the gorgeous weather that we’ve had over the weekend, is that folks are not really social distancing the way that they should and they’re not utilizing park spaces in a safe and healthy manner," she said.

She said the current focus is educating the public on what is permitted and putting up signage to illustrate some of the rules under the stay-at-home order.

Parks that are staffed have reduced hours - usually from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to keep employees safe and stop the spread. You can learn more by clicking here, and visiting the City's website.

