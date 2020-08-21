Guilford County School teachers share lessons from the first week of Back-To-School

The teachers shared their top five pointers for parents, students and fellow teachers going into week two of school.

It has been a roller coaster ride for teachers, parents, and students in North Carolina as the 2020-21 academic school year got underway.

The start of the school year came with plenty of challenges from computer glitches, mixed up schedules to childcare issues.

Guilford County School teachers welcomed more than 70,000 students to school this week. While some teachers went to empty classrooms and school buildings students logged onto learning portals like Canvas from home.

With the stress-filled first of nine weeks of remote learning in the books, families are ready to catch a break over the weekend.

But some teachers said apart from aspects that are beyond individual control, there are some take-home lessons to learn in order to make the second week even better and run smoother.

The teachers shared their top five pointers for parents, students, and fellow teachers going into week two of school.

1. Be Patient

"Be patient because everybody is transitioning and learning at the same time," Justin Thomas, a band teacher at Southern Guilford Middle School said.

Guilford County teachers said an abundance of patience is vital for students and parents as everyone within school systems works out the new process of starting the school year with remote learning.

"The word I just keep hearing over and over in my mind, patience. Patience on the part of everybody involved in this process. Even though we were thrown into it in the spring, this is going to be very different going into the fall," Michelle Harris-Jefferson said. Harris-Jefferson, a social studies teacher, was transferred from Kiser Middle school to Guilford E-learning University Prep Academy on the first day of school.

"Of course there's always that nervousness around the learning curve with everybody involved but I'm pretty confident that we're going to go to pull this off with great success," she said.

"Continue to be patient and we need grace and mercy through this process because we know that this is difficult for everyone. We are putting forth our best efforts because kids are at the heart of the matter and we are trying to make sure they were able to reach all children," said Tammy White, a teacher at Kiser Middle School.

2. Be Flexible

"Things can change overnight, things can change hour to hour," said Thomas.

"Things are still changing minute by minute, day by day. We're getting new information all the time as well as the principals, so make sure you're listening out for those calls and checking website just so you're staying in the know," said Harris-Jefferson.

"What may work in one situation may not work in another situation and that's just part of teaching. We have to transition and readjust so we can constantly meet the needs of students," White said.

3. Be Positive

"Have a positive mindset because our kids and our families are feeding off of us. Our students feed off of us on a normal so if we are positive about things then that leads them to have a positive attitude as well," Thomas said.

Teachers said positivity is especially important now as kids feed off parent's reactions to stress and problems whether school-related or not.

They said a negative environment or reaction to situations can affect the student's confidence and ability to learn and focus. It can also affect the tone and temperament of whoever is supervising their learning.

"Us getting irritated with one another, attacking one another would not benefit us as much as showing patience and grace to one another," said Harris-Jefferson.

"Always try to look for the rainbow in every situation," White added.

4. Be Prepared and Accept the Change

"Be prepared for what's coming in the next few weeks, realize that the situation is ever-changing," said White.

The first two weeks of the nine weeks of remote learning were set aside for getting familiar with the new system. Grading and live instructions would start after labor day.

"Before we can begin formalizing instruction and start holding students accountable with grades we have to make sure they know how do use the interfaces in the software," said Harris-Jefferson.

The teachers said now is the time to be prepared with what's needed to make remote learning less stressful with information from orientation.

"Start having that paradigm shift for what our new normal will look like," said Thomas.

"We just really have to accept where we are as far as this atmosphere, this new climate, this new form of education and we really have to pull together to make this thing work," said Harris-Jefferson.

5. Accountability and Advocacy

"Keep asking the questions even if you have asked them before keep asking them till you get the answers you need," said Harris-Jefferson.

The teachers said everyone, from the students to the leaders, should be held accountable and do their part for collectives success.

They emphasized that parents must not relent on advocating for their children's education and should encourage their children to speak up, especially now that the pandemic has placed limitations.

"As we continue to advocate, we can start to help fight and work against those things that are hindering us from doing the best possible job that we know we can do," Thomas added.

"We're not the only country in the world or state that's experiencing this so we're all learning together and learning for each other. So as long as the lines of communication stay open, will be able to pull this off," Harris-Jefferson said.