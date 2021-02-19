Guilford County to vaccinate 10,000 teachers, school staff, childcare and other classified workers in two weeks

Starting next Thursday, the Guilford County Health Department will focus on vaccinating teachers and educators while Cone focuses on those 65 and older.

According to Skip Alston, Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, starting next Thursday Guilford County Health will focus on vaccinating solely teachers educators, childcare workers, classified workers (cafeteria, custodians, office workers in schools), private/charter school staff and educators.

According to Alston, they are trying to vaccinate at least 10,000 teachers/school staff in a total of two weeks.

Guilford County expects 5,000 doses to be given out next week starting Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Exclusively for teachers and employees of the school system.

While that plan is in place by the health department, Cone Health will be taking care of 65 and older. Alston said they worked the plan out with Cone Health to collaborate.

After the two weeks, Guilford County will then go back to doing 65 and older and on March 10 the County will continue vaccinating all essential workers

According to Alston, the collaboration is to show support for the school system since students go back soon.