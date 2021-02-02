Guilford County says all of its 5,000 appointments for the week are all gone after opening Tuesday morning but thousands more are still waiting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It happened again--thousands of coronavirus vaccine appointments were booked in minutes leaving many frustrated.

Guilford County said all of its 5,000 appointments for the week are all gone after opening slots Tuesday morning.

"It's so up in the air, I don't know when I'm gonna get one," John Allen said.

The 67-year-old started trying for a vaccine appointment weeks ago and he tried again Tuesday.

He started calling the county's vaccine line five minutes before phones opened at 8 a.m. His wife started checking the county vaccine registration site at the same time.

But Allen never got through to make an appointment.

"That was very frustrating," he said, "It's a helpless feeling. I feel helpless, I've never really been like this in my life."

He's a helper. The Vietnam era Veteran worked for years as a firefighter in Minnesota. He's now retired and hoped the county would be able to help him this time.

"Whenever I was called, I was ready. So I was expecting the same thing for myself and it was very frustrating," Allen said.

Before the pandemic, he and his wife traveled and spent time with family but for the last year, they've been staying home. They plan to continue until they get vaccinated.

"I'm in good health and I want to live to see my grandson graduate from college and I want to see all of these things," Allen said.

He said he was able to schedule a vaccine appointment in Forsyth County but it's not until April.

He'd like to get an appointment that is closer to his Jamestown home and sooner.

"I would like to get one you know? I mean I believe in science and everything like that and I just want my shot, you know," Allen said.

The problem is that he's not the only one seeking a vaccine.

Guilford County said 10,000 callers were waiting when their phone lines opened.

All phone appointments were filled by 10 a.m.

More than 2,000 online appointments were filled in 15 minutes.

"Wow. That makes it a little easier to understand the problem," Allen said.

Guilford County Communications Manager Worley Smith said many of those callers may have been people who lost appointments with Cone Health on January 22.

Cone Health canceled 10,400 vaccine appointments last month after the health system unexpectedly received no vaccines from the state.

"They gotta work the logistics of getting it to the people. Having it is one thing but getting it out is the most important thing," Allen said.