Guilford County woman arrested on drug charges in hospital parking lot

As deputies were trying to interview Jamie Lynn Wilburn, drugs fell out of her car.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County woman was arrested in the Alamance Regional Medical Center parking lot late Wednesday night.

Deputies were trying to interview Jamie Lynn Wilburn, 45, who was believed to be a witness in an earlier assault case.

While interviewing Wilburn, drugs fell out of her car. Deputies asked her about the drugs and she tried to leave and was quickly apprehended.

They searched her car and found marijuana along with Alprazolam.

Wilburn was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center, charged with:

Felony obstruction of justice

Misdemeanor resist, delay, obstruct an officer

Two counts of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

She was placed on a $10,000 bond.