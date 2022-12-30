'I was in tears' | Greensboro woman celebrates New Year with $599K lottery win

Penny Lamb of Greensboro won the Cash 5 Jackpot before the New Year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win.

Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot.

While walking her dog she remembered she had not purchased any tickets. Lamb used Online Play in the lottery app to buy her Cash 5 tickets before the deadline.

During her morning routine the next day, she received the good news.

“I noticed the email was different,” said Lamb. “It said, ‘Claim your prize.’ I was so nervous!”

After required federal and state taxes, Lamb took home over $400,000.

“I saw how much I won,” said Lamb. “I was in tears.”

Lamb intends on paying her good fortune forward. She plans to use her winnings to help friends and family, donate to pet shelters and add to her savings.