Guilford County's funding from the American Rescue Plan Act explained

Guilford County Communications and PR Director Julie Smith says over 100 million dollars are being deployed out in phases.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Federal COVID relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act is still being distributed across the country.

Guilford County received more than $100 million dollars to support everything from recruiting more foster parents to equipping fire EMS workers with the tools they need.

Guilford County Communications and PR Director Julie Smith says the 104 million dollars is being deployed out in phases.

The first phase happened early on in the pandemic. It was used to get PPE for county workers and to support COVID testing in the community among other things.

In the second phase, over four million dollars was allotted throughout the county.

Fire and EMS workers received in total nearly two million dollars. $1,525,000 will go toward Fire Departments and $400,000 will go toward the EMT/Paramedic Academy.

The dollars went towards the EMT Academy to update things like equipment and technology. For fire, Guilford County reps say the money will pay recruits who go through an academy class sponsored by the fire departments.

"That class is Monday through Friday eight to five just like a normal job but they are not getting paid. So, you're asking someone to volunteer their time to become a firefighter that is a challenge for a lot of people. So, the fire service saw a need where we can go out and recruit folks in our community and offered to pay them while they were doing this training for $15 an hour and we are hoping that this will lure more people into the fire service," said Guil-Rand Fire Department Chief Luke Richardson.

Around one and a half million dollars was allocated to boost social services by creating a team to join the Family Justice Center locations.

The goal is to create a stronger partnership to help support adults and children.

"Guilford County Social Services has been involved with the FJC since the beginning of 2015 and has been a partner with the FJC but we have not been able to provide a full team of staff at that center. So, this funding will allow us to have a supervisor and a team of about seven social workers actually housed at the FJC with the other partners," said Guilford County Department of Social Services Director Sharon Barlow.

In the second phase, $350,000 will go towards licensed trained foster families and $885,113 to improve food security.

Earlier this week, Guilford County commissioners allocated the 3rd phase of funding from the American Rescue Plan.

$41 million dollars is being distributed across 6 municipalities. it's for upgrades to water quality, recreational access, and community centers.

Greensboro is slated to receive the most with $15 million dollars. it would help complete the Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Complex.