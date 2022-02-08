Guilford Courthouse National Military Park reopens dog trails after 3-month restriction

Aaron LaRocca said park staff were able to educate visitors on the importance of the site during the three-month restriction.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As of Saturday, the temporary restriction of dogs on the interior park trails was lifted.

Over the past three months, new trash cans have been installed along the inner trails to help visitors properly dispose of pet waste and new signage was installed to inform visitor about pet laws and rules within the park.

During the restriction, park staff monitored conditions on the trails. There was a decrease of pet waste bag litter and dogs were off their leashes.

"Park managers always try to strike the balance between recreational uses and stewardship of the natural and cultural resources that are preserved in national parks," superintendent of Guilford Courthouse National Military Park (NMP) Aaron LaRocca said.

Even though the temporary restriction has been lifted, it's important to remember that all pets must be always on a six-foot leash, and all pet waste must be properly disposed of in the provided trash cans.

Failure to follow the rules can result in fines.

The park will continue to use an adaptive management approach if pet waste and off leash dogs continue to negatively impact the visitor experiences and resource management.