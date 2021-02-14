Guilford Courthouse National Park temporarily closed due to winter storm

County officials said the park is closed due to damage from Saturday’s ice storm.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County officials announced Sunday the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park is temporarily closed due significant ice damage over the weekend.

Officials said the park is closed due to damage from Saturday’s ice storm.

According to park officials, the ice caused damage to trees within the park impacting powerlines, trails, the loop tour road, and the parking lot at the intersection of Old Battleground and New Garden Road.

“This damage poses significant safety risks to park visitors from downed or falling trees, blocked roads and trails, and downed and broken electric lines,” a spokesperson said in a news release. “As a result, all park facilities and grounds are closed at this time.”

Officials do not have a date set for when the park will reopen.