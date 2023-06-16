Guilford DSS submits a corrective action plan to address Child Protective Services violations

The state says DSS failed to regularly follow up with a Greensboro child several months ago, which resulted in a deadly fire.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County officials released a plan to address issues within the Department of Social Services.

The documents came Friday evening.

The state recently cited DSS for violations stemming from an abuse case linked to a deadly Greensboro fire.

DSS told the state it plans to have all social workers and supervisors undergo training.

Program managers will get involved in all case decisions over the next 6 months.

The department will also review all safety plans.

The state says DSS failed to regularly follow up with a Greensboro child several months ago.

That child was one of three who died in a fire on Grimsley Street.

State officials listed multiple state policy violations directly related to the deadly fire, including:

The original Child Protective Services Report was screened improperly.

All children were not seen and interviewed at the initiation.

Safety was not assessed thoroughly at the initiation.

Ongoing contact was not sufficiently maintained with the family to ensure safety.

Lack of follow-up on reported safety concerns by the mother.

Structured Decision Making (SDM) tools were not completed correctly.

According to investigators, Brandi Sturdivant left five children, at home alone, just before the fire started on December 12, 2022.

She now faces abuse charges.

