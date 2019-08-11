GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is warning administrators in low-performing schools in districts across the state to shape up or it will take over. The department notified the schools that their academic performance needed to improve over the next few years otherwise outside groups such as charter school operators would be sent in to raise the standards.

State education officials issued a list of 69 schools identified as struggling schools that are being considered to be included in the Innovative School District classification. The schools were identified based on their low state test scores. Forsyth County had the highest number of schools with eight making the list, while Guilford County had seven schools and Alamance County with two.

Forsyth County Schools

Philo-Hill Magnet Academy

Kimberley Park Elementary

Ibraham Elementary

Petree Elementary

Ashley Academy

Easton Elementary

Old Town Elementary

Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy

Guilford County Schools

Wiley Accel/Enrichment

Ceasar Cone Elementary

Montlieu Academy of Technology

Welborn Middle

Ferndale Middle

Gillespie Park Elementary

Vandalia Elementary

Alamance-Burlington Schools

Broadview Middle

Graham Middle

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools' Superintendent Dr. Angela P Hairston released the following statement:

“ Since day one as Superintendent, I have been committed to working with all schools with a special focus on our under-performing schools. To date, each school has participated in the development of new school improvement plans. I have specifically worked with these 8 schools in a number of ways to address their individual challenges to make them strong, thriving learning environments for students. In my 10 weeks as Superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools I have visited or met extensively with school leaders for each of the 8 schools.. It is clear that students in each of the school’s communities will require additional wraparound services and systems of academic support if they are to truly meet with high levels of success. I am committed to working with the principal and their respective communities to identify and provide the additional supports needed in each community. As Superintendent, I will meet with each school’s staff and parent community. This is truly a time for our community to come together to demonstrate support for all children. Conversations are underway about ways we can partner to provide each school with unique, specialized services that will help students and families. While it is disappointing to have schools on this list, I am encouraged by the positive energy around supporting all children in our community. ”

