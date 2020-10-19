GCS delays reentry plan for Pre K-2 students due to higher COVID-19 metrics

The Guilford County Health Department will hold a news conference Monday afternoon outside of the school district's office.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools postponed its reentry plan for students pre K-2, the district announced Monday.

Higher COVID-19 cases in the county and upward trending statistics reported by the Guilford County Division of Public Health drove the decision, GCS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contraras said.

In-person classes were set to begin for the 2020 school year on Tuesday, now those students won't return until further notice.

Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said the latest coronavirus data for Guilford County is concerning as the positivity rate and the number of hospitalizations climbs. The district and health department said they want the positivity rate to be at 5% percent or below before students went back. As of the latest data, the positivity rate was at 6.5% for the county.

"We understand that this is frustrating for our parent's students and staff," she said. "Everyone has been working so hard to have schools ready for students tomorrow. It's just really disappointing."

Contreras said pre-k and kindergarten students who went back voluntarily can continue since class and staff sizes are small. The students will continue to use the same bus stops and grab-and-go lunches will also continue.

Pre-k and kindergarten students who did not go back to class voluntarily will have to wait, Contreras said.