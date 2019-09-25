GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The 'Guilford Parent Academy' (GPA) has partnered with 'Reading Connections' and 'Guilford County Partnership for Children' in order to offer free reading classes across the district.

According to a release from Guilford County Schools, the literacy program will include classes for both children and adults. Every week a new book and a free dinner will be provided. In addition, families who attend at least 70 percent of the classes will receive $50.

“Strong readers make strong learners, so we are excited to offer parents and caregivers an opportunity to support their child’s education while also improving their own literacy skills,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “We hope families will take advantage of these free classes.”

Locations

(All programs take place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.)

Falkener Elementary School

Monday/Wednesday

Sept. 4 – Nov. 20

Alderman Elementary School

Monday/Wednesday

March 9 – May 20

Rankin Elementary School

Tuesday/Thursday

Sept. 10 – Nov. 14

Oak Hill Elementary School

Tuesday/Thursday

March 10 – May 21

Hunter Elementary School

Tuesday/Thursday

Dec. 3 – Feb. 25

