Guilford County Schools said Guilford Parent Academy is mailing free books to students in order to help combat summer learning loss.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announced Friday ‘Guilford Parent Academy’ is mailing free books to students by request.

“Summer learning loss is a concern every year, but this year it is more of a challenge than ever,” the school system said in a press release. “Guilford County Schools (GCS) is anticipating the loss of classroom time since March will affect student progress for the next several years.”

GCS said in order to help combat summer learning loss, Guilford Parent Academy is mailing free books to students.

The school district said families who are interested in receiving books should simply fill out a form to submit a request for books.

GCS said books in Spanish are available for students in pre-k through 3rd grade.

“Reading is a great way to engage the brain and keep children on track this summer,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of Guilford Parent Academy. “Plus, reading can spark a love of learning in all subjects."

Funderbunk said Guilford Parent Academy hopes the new books will motivate students to keep reading and help them build their own libraries.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.