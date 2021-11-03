Guilford Co. Schools add two remote learning days in November

Students will have November 22 and 23 to do work virtually, without teacher instruction. GCS is off for the remainder of the week for Thanksgiving break.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is adding two remote learning dates at the end of November after hearing about high levels of stress among students, staff, and families.

Students will have Monday, November 22, and Tuesday, November 23 to do work virtually from home to complete missing work, without teacher instruction. The district says all students should have a school-issued device to use at home. The change does not alter the number of instructional days. Students are out of class from Wednesday, November 24 to Friday, November 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Like other districts across the state, we have heard from our students and staff,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras in a press release to News 2. “They need some flexible time to catch up on schoolwork and grading, and we are responding to that need. Students and teachers may use this time to recover academically, personally or professionally and to enjoy their Thanksgiving break with loved ones.”

Some parents said they're grateful for the added days.

“I’m hopeful that, not only will this time be beneficial to teachers as well, but to parents, if they can spend even more time during the holidays with their children and (be_ able to cook Thanksgiving dinner and stuff like that," said parent Jade Bell. "That's, for me, that’s what I’m planning to do, spend more time with my son and make sure that we can make a little bit more memories and have this time during the day."

Parents said after about two years of pandemic learning, it's been tough on children and teachers. Amanda Mclemore said her son faced serious depression throughout the pandemic, but now he's getting better.

“To be out of school all year (...) and go through depression because of it and then go straight back into school, it’s causing (anxiety)," said Mclemore. "I think it’s great that everybody gets an extra two days.”

With no live instruction, teachers are also getting a break, something Guilford County parent Kasey Yates thinks is well deserved.

"We are forgetting who our front line workers really were," said Yates, "teachers, health personnel, all these people who need some breaks. Cut them some slack.”

Not all parents are supportive of the remote learning days. The announcement on the Guilford County Schools Facebook page has more than 400 comments, both for and against the change.

"As a working parent (who already has to take a day off to cover Wednesday) -- having to manage remote learning and figure out child care during these two days will do nothing to help my stress levels," wrote Kate Silton on Facebook.

Guilford County Schools (GCS) has scheduled two remote learning days prior to Thanksgiving. GCS announced the calendar... Posted by Guilford County Schools on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

"It stresses me out having to rearrange child care to accommodate these random unjustified remote learning days," wrote Sadie Mae on Facebook, "Have many parents of GCS families have full-time jobs? Because I feel like these remote days are chosen lightly without considering the parents that have to make alternate child care arrangements."

Yates thinks there is still enough time for people to make arrangements.

"School is not a babysitter," said Yates. "I can understand if they (...) made this decision (...) on November 19 but today is the third so they are giving you almost 3 weeks."

Mclemore said she used to be a single mother and understands the frustrations of trying to find child care.

"I feel for the parents that need to find child care," said Mclemore. "But it's kind of like inclement weather days, what can you do?"