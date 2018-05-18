A post made Thursday on Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes’ Facebook page gained much attention and had his followers commenting in support and in dissent.

As of Friday afternoon the post had more than 130 shares and nearly 100 comments.

In the post he referred to two fights at Guilford County High Schools Thursday. He said a fight at Eastern Guilford was handled quickly with no need for arrest. But one at Ragsdale High resulted in multiple arrests made for charges like “affray (fight), assault of a government official (teachers and administrators) and assault of a law enforcement official.”

A Guilford County Schools spokesperson confirms that Thursday afternoon several students at Ragsdale High School were involved in an altercation. She says law enforcement responded and the students involved received consequences in accordance with the district’s student code of conduct. There was additional security on campus Friday morning as a precautionary measure.

That spokesperson also confirmed a fight Thursday at Eastern Guilford High School where students involved also received appropriate consequences in accordance with school board policy.

Barnes’ Facebook post went on to say, in part: “Each fight started because the participants were from different competing areas. Translation students being bussed in from other areas for the sake of diversity. At Ragsdale it was Greensboro against High Point, at Eastern it was Greensboro against the county.”

The Sheriff stood by his post when WFMY News 2 spoke with him Friday.

"My question was just this, would we be better served if we had community schools or neighborhood schools where the community and neighborhood could be involved in what's happening there," he said.

The zoning boundary for Ragsdale High School stretches from eastern High Point to southwest Greensboro. The school says students are not bussed in from beyond that zone.

“While we value diversity as a key strength of our communities and our public schools, we do not have a race-based student assignment plan. Diversity is one of many factors used when determining school boundaries, along with space utilization, keeping neighborhoods together, natural boundaries such as highways, elementary and middle school feeder patterns, among others,” said a statement from Nora K. Carr, Chief of Staff with Guilford County Schools.

But Sheriff Barnes and the mother of two of the kids involved in the Ragsdale fight say having students from two different cities in one school is causing a big problem.

Shania Alford talks with WFMY News 2.

“You have Ragsdale High School with High Point kids and Greensboro kids joined in in one school and it’s causing a big confrontation and they’re fighting against each other, arguments over really nothing to where the issue been going on for quite a while, more than one year and it’s only getting worse,” said Shania Alford.

Alford lives in High Point with her two sons, a sophomore and a senior at Ragsdale High. They were involved in Thursday’s fight and her older son was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. It was a serious fight. Other kids face charges like assault of a government official and assault of a law enforcement official, according to the Sheriff.

Alford says fights between High Point kids and Greensboro kids have been an ongoing issue since last school year and school administration hasn’t done enough to address the problem.

"Kids have been fighting in school forever. There's no getting around that. But they seem to be getting more intense and they seem to be involving different factions now," said the Sheriff.

He admits his latest post was one of his more controversial. But he says it’s an important question that needs asked and spoke in favor of what he called “neighborhood schools” which would include students from only as nearby as possible.

A school spokesperson tells WFMY News 2 that Ragsdale’s principal denies that this is an ongoing issue and calls Thursday’s fight out of the ordinary.

