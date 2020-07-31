Unemployed or furloughed due to COVID-19 in Guilford County? Take a free class!

GuilfordWorks is offering courses for any Guilford County resident who lost work due to the pandemic. Courses range from business and IT to engineering.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — GuilfordWorks is offering free self-guided online courses from more than 3,000 thousand universities for Guilford County residents who've lost work due to COVID-19

The courses range from business and computer science to specializations in construction, engineering, IT and more.

"Because of the pandemic has caused several employers to shut down which in turn opportunities to close, the market will be competitive. So we want GuilfordWorks on Coursera to be an opportunity for individuals reentering the workforce to upscale and to learn those new skills to become more competitive," Anthony Rogers Strategic coordinator with GuilfordWorks said.

The deadline to register is September 30th. You can go to www.guilfordworks.org/coursera to do so. You have until the end of the year to finish as many courses as you want!