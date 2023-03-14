Gun, knife found inside student's bookbag at Kernersville Middle School, Principal says

No students were threatened or harmed in any way. Law enforcement partners have confiscated the items.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A gun and knife were found inside of a student's book bag at Kernersville Middle School, according to principal Lisa Duggins.

Shortly after buses arrived on campus, administrators were conducting a student search after reports that a student may be using a vaping device on campus.

During the search, they found a gun and knife inside the student's book bag.

"It is important to note that all students are safe as no students were ever threatened or harmed. The gun and knife were never displayed or used in any way." Duggins wrote in a statement.