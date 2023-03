Guilford County officials said no one was threatened or harmed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A gun was found at Dudley High School Thursday, according to Guilford County Schools (GCS).

GCS administrators and law enforcement investigated the incident and discovered a student was found in possession of a gun.

The weapon was confiscated without incident, and no one was threatened or harmed.

School disciplinary policies are being followed in the process.