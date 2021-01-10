Gun found in parking lot of Northeast Guilford High, school officials say

School officials said the gun was found after dismissal at 4:15 p.m. Monday.

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is a report on guns found in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools during the month of September.

Guilford County Schools officials confirm a gun was found on the campus of Northeast Guilford High School on Monday.

A GCS spokesperson said the gun was found in the parking lot of the high school after dismissal around 4:15 p.m.

School officials did not have further details to release.