Local News

Gun found in parking lot of Northeast Guilford High, school officials say

School officials said the gun was found after dismissal at 4:15 p.m. Monday.

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is a report on guns found in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools during the month of September. 

Guilford County Schools officials confirm a gun was found on the campus of Northeast Guilford High School on Monday. 

A GCS spokesperson said the gun was found in the parking lot of the high school after dismissal around 4:15 p.m. 

School officials did not have further details to release. 

We're working to get more information from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. Check back for updates. 

