Gun found at Reidsville Middle School, school district says

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Reidsville Middle School (RMS) administrators were informed of a potential weapon on campus Thursday morning, according to Rockingham County Schools (RCS).

This alert was a result of a student-reported tip identifying a specific 8th-grade student. Staff immediately reported this tip to the administration and the School Resource Officer (SRO).

They found a gun during the search.

A district official said the gun had ammunition, however, there was no round in the chamber.

The gun was secured safely and at no time were students or staff threatened or harmed during the incident.

The student has been immediately suspended and the investigation has been transitioned to the Reidsville Police Department.

The school district says they applaud the students who heard something and said something to RMS staff. This quick action allowed the administration to immediately address the issue and safely resolve the situation within minutes.