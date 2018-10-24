WINSTON-SALEM (WFMY) - A 17-year-old Carver High School student was arrested when the School Resource Officer (SRO) found a gun in his backpack Wednesday afternoon.

Jarrious Richardson was found to have a gun and marijuana on him just after noon. A police report describes the gun as a Jimenez Arms 9 mm handgun. The SRO and school administration conducted the investigation into the gun, during which they also found the marijuana.

Richardson was charged with Possession of Firearm on School Property and Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana.

Richardson has a court date of Nov. 3 and is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.

