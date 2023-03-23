Another gun at school: Gun found in Eastern Alamance High student's car, ABSS officials say

Alamance-Burlington Schools has a zero-tolerance policy for drugs and guns on campuses.

MEBANE, N.C. — School officials found a handgun and marijuana in an Eastern Alamance High student's vehicle Thursday.

The Alamance-Burlington School System (ABSS) said the gun and drugs were confiscated by the administration. They said there was no lockdown or disruption on campus, and the campus remains secure.

ABSS said it is working with law enforcement.

“The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office asks that parents, grandparents, and/or guardians of students be aware of your child’s activities and explain to them that weapons and drugs on campus are dangerous and illegal," the sheriff's office said.

ABSS has a zero-tolerance policy for drugs or weapons on campuses.

This comes a day after a West Forsyth student was found with an "inoperable" piece of a weapon on school grounds. The campus went into secure mode, and no students were harmed.

Earlier this month, a gun was found on a student at Dudley High School.

