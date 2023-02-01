Gun found on Glenn High student after they got off the bus in Forsyth County

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools say leaders got a tip about a safety threat. That's when they found a gun on a student after they got off the bus.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A gun was found on a student at Glenn High School Wednesday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools say leaders got a tip about a safety threat.

The handgun was found in the student's pockets after they got off the bus. The school district says the student never threatened anyone or showed the gun on campus.

The sheriff's office filed juvenile petitions for the student on several offenses, including possession of a firearm on a school campus.

Deputies said the student is in a juvenile detention center, right now. They won't share more information, because of the student's age.

Glen High principal released a statement to parents following the incident:

This is Scott Munsie, your principal. I want to let you know that earlier today we were made aware of a potential safety issue. A student search was initiated as students exited the bus and during the search, a handgun was found in the pocket of one student. The search took place as the student arrived on campus. The weapon was never displayed on campus. No threats were ever made to any student or staff member. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will seek a juvenile petition against the student for having a weapon on school property and the student will be disciplined according to the District’s Code of Character, Conduct, and Support.

