Loaded gun recovered from student at Reynolds High School, student facing charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A student has been taken into law enforcement custody for having a loaded gun Thursday at R.J. Reynolds High School, according to investigators.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous tip led to the recovery of the loaded gun on the high school’s campus.

“This is another great example of how knowing something and saying something works,” Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools superintendent Tricia McManus said. “We applaud people that continue to give law enforcement officers and our school officials this critical information. (It) is a major part of keeping our schools, and our communities, safe.”

According to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the Winston-Salem Police Department alerted school officials and the School Resource Officer, a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputy, about the tip.

The SRO and school administrators were able to find the student in question and while holding a student search, found a gun.

“Working with school administration and the Winston-Salem Police Department, our School Resource Officers found the student and secured the weapon without incident; we are extremely grateful that no students or teachers were injured today,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Investigators said the student is facing charges for possessing a weapon on campus. No further identifying information will be released due to the student being a juvenile, according to deputies.

School officials said no students or staff were ever threatened or harmed, and there was no altercation.

