Gun shop robberies: 4 adults, 5 teenagers arrested

Greensboro police said 11 stolen guns have been recovered so far in the multi-jurisdiction investigation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police recovered 11 stolen guns and arrested nine people in a string of firearm shop burglaries since April. Five of those arrested are teenagers ranging from 15 to 17 years old, police said.

The ATF, Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Alamance County Sheriff's Office and Mebane Police Department assisted with the multi-jurisdiction investigation.

Police said 10 guns were stolen from Powers Firearms in Greensboro on April 8. Investigators said the suspects in this robbery were also tied to three other robberies that happened on June 1 at Maverick Firearms in Mebane, June 3 at Atlantic Outdoors in Stokesdale and June 9 at Triangle Shooting Academy in Raleigh.

Police said so far they've recovered five guns stolen from the Powers Firearm burglary and another six guns stolen from three other gun shops.