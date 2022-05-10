Gunshot victim found at Winston-Salem police substation

Winston-Salem police said the person was shot Tuesday evening in the Indiana Avenue area.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found in the parking lot of a police substation.

Police said the person was shot Tuesday evening in the Indiana Avenue area. Officers said the person who was shot drove to the parking lot of the WSPD District 1 station located on North Point Boulevard.

Police said the substation was not hit with bullets but another business in the area was hit.

The police substation was the same one that was hit with gunfire in June of last year, before a chase and officer-involved shooting.

There’s no word on the condition of the victim at this time.