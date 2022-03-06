'Moms Demand Action' kicks off Wear Orange Weekend for gun violence awareness

Members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America met Friday to kick off 'Wear Orange Weekend' in Greensboro for gun violence awareness.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Local members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America walked through Greensboro Friday encouraging the community to wear orange this week to support gun violence awareness.

"Orange is the color of gun violence awareness so we want to make sure that everybody in the community wears orange this weekend to show their solidarity with survivors and say we've had enough," said Mary Herbnick, a member of Moms Demand Action.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has declared June 3-5 as 'Wear Orange Weekend' in the city, the beginning of National Gun Violence Awareness Month. Members of Moms Demand Action met at a memorial for gun violence victims in downtown Greensboro Friday before walking through the city to hand out "Wear Orange" stickers.

"I’m a survivor myself of gun violence," Herbenick said. "I’ve had guns pulled on me a few different times in different instances and it's only by the grace of God that I’m still standing here with you today and so I stand up for those who have who have experienced violence and also want to prevent it wherever we can."

Herbenick said she became involved with gun violence prevention work after seeing an active shooter drill in a school.

"I stood up as a mom and said this is something that I want to see stop, gun violence," said Herbenick.

Herbenick was joined Friday by Linda Olinger, who said she was impacted by the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 and the most recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"I just relate so much to what these people must be going through," Olinger said. "It ruins the rest of their lives, it puts a hole in their heart forever because a mom doesn’t want to lose her child to gun violence regardless of the reason."

On Thursday, Guilford County Commissioners declared gun violence a "public health crisis." Herbenick said it was the right move.