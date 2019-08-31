WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A night of food, folks, music and fun at a Winston-Salem city park, quickly became a police investigation after shots were fired. Police were sent to the park on a vulgar music call being played by the DJ at Bolton Park during an event.

While investigating the music complaint, officers were alerted on possible shots fired in the park. Dozens of officers were sent to help with the investigation and possible crowd control. Investigators say 400-500 people were in the parking lot when they arrived; most of them were leaving. There was evidence of alcohol and drug use in the park, police said in a news release.

Bolton Park was closed and cleared out for safety reasons and people using the pool area were escorted out. Although the shelter was rented for a private event, many more uninvited and unexpected people showed up, which resulted in an altercation over food at the event not being ready, police said.

Those altercations escalated into the discharging of firearms. Bolton Park did reopened and will be operating under normal park hours through the weekend.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident, or with video footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

