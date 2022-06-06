5 guns seized from 5 people, including 2 juveniles in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Five guns were seized, including one ghost gun from juveniles, according to deputies.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's office tweeted that their Juvenile Intervention & Investigation Team is working hard. Deputies said they arrested 5 people, including two juveniles Saturday, with a total of nine charges against the suspects.
Deputies took one AR and four handguns, including a "ghost gun."
Forsyth County as well as the city of Winston-Salem said they have lots of programs starting up to help combat gun violence, including CURE violence and a Juvenile Crime and Prevention Counsel.
“The slew of killing among our youth, it’s just too much. We have to take some action and change our policies on a local level at first,” explained Fleming El-Amin, Forsyth County Commissioner.
Mayor Allen Joines with Winston-Salem agreed and said, "I saw a statistic that violent crime is up 25% nationwide so it’s not just us it’s a phenomenon that's going on all around.”
