Gunshot victim discovered in cornfield in murder-suicide in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Two people died in a murder-suicide, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said on Friday morning around 11:17 a.m. they received a call about a domestic dispute on Eliza Lane in the Enon community.
Deputies said they also received a report of a gunshot victim in a cornfield off Flinthill Road near Old Highway 421.
Investigators said Kerra Shawniece Hauser, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital where she died. The sheriff’s office said Monti Trashawn Jarrett, 25, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.