Gunshot victim discovered in cornfield in murder-suicide in Yadkin County

Investigators said Kerra Shawniece Hauser, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Two people died in a murder-suicide, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said on Friday morning around 11:17 a.m. they received a call about a domestic dispute on Eliza Lane in the Enon community.

Deputies said they also received a report of a gunshot victim in a cornfield off Flinthill Road near Old Highway 421.