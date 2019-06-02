CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — University of North Carolina System Interim President Bill Roper named Kevin M. Guskiewicz as the interim chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill on Wednesday.

Guskiewicz has been the dean of the College of Arts & Sciences since January 2016 and has been a member of the university's faculty since 1995. He is a neuroscientist and nationally recognized expert on sports-related concussions, the release said.

“It is an honor to be asked to lead the nation’s first public university into the next chapter of its storied history,” Guskiewicz said in the release. “When I became dean, I pledged to be ‘strategic, bold and student focused,’ and those imperatives will continue to guide me in this role. I am excited and energized by the possibility and promise of the things the Carolina community can accomplish together.”

“As I’ve said, UNC-Chapel Hill needs its interim Chancellor to be a leader of stature--someone who knows the institution, knows the state, and is ready to drive the university forward,” Roper added. “Kevin is that leader.”

Former Chancellor Carol Folt's last day at UNC was Jan. 31. She resigned earlier in January and intended to stay on as chancellor through the semester.

The UNC Board of Governors made her resignation effective at the end of January.