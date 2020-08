The organization partnered with Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church to build the home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro continued its mission to build more affordable homes.

The organization partnered with Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church to build a home for a Greensboro family.

A dedication ceremony was held Friday morning for the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house. Builders also presented the family with housewarming gifts like pottery and essential household items.