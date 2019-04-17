ASHEBORO, N.C. — An inmate at Randolph Correctional Center escaped Wednesday morning.

Grady York was discovered missing around 9 a.m. It's not known how he escaped.

State correctional officers and local law enforcement are searching for York, a minimum custody offender. York is from Randolph County and has ties to Montgomery County.

York, 49, was admitted to prison on May 8, 2014. He is set to be released on Sept. 11, 2023. A release from the state Department of Public Safety says York was serving a term of 15 years and five months as a habitual felon after convictions for larceny, breaking and entering and other property crimes.

If you see York, please call local law enforcement or Randolph Correctional Center at 336-625-2578.

