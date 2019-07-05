PELION, S.C. — One Lexington family is speaking out after their loved one drowned in Orangeburg on Sunday.

Roshika Mickens is devasted after her 18-year-old son, Marcus Dwyer, drowned on at the Edisto River.

“He was graduating in a couple of more weeks. He just had prom. Outgoing. Had so much in front of him,” said Mickens.

Her 18-year-old son played football, basketball, and ran track at Pelion High School.

His great-aunt, Angela Lewis, says he was the life of the party.

“Always laughing and always smiling. He was determined. He had a goal. He knew he wanted to make something out of himself. He wanted to make his mom proud. A born-leader. That’s what I see. A born-leader,” said Lewis.

Just this past Saturday, the 18-year-old went to his senior prom.

He was supposed to graduate in a few weeks and his family says he was getting ready to go to college.

Mickens says she appreciates the support the family has been receiving from the community.

“It means a whole lot. That means my son was loved by a whole lot of people,” said Mickens.

While officials say the senior high student drowned, his family says they’re looking for answers.

“Everybody knew that Marcus could not swim. He’s not a swimmer. He don’t play around in the water like that because he knows that.”

Right now the family is asking for a full investigation so they can receive the closure they’re desperately looking for.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement:

“It’s been a difficult weekend for all involved. We pray for this family at the loss of so promising a young man. He was set to graduate in a few weeks, popular in school and had only planned for a day of fun at the river that turned tragic. We ask all to pray for this family. At this time, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators have found no evidence indicating foul play in the case of this unfortunate incident. While the investigation is ongoing, we do not suspect foul play at this time.”