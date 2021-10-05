Hail accumulates in Greensboro as strong storms move through the area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Strong storms across the Piedmont Triad dumped lots of hail in the area.
One area that got hit hard with hail was along the Wendover Avenue area in Greensboro. Several WFMY News 2 viewers sent us photos and videos of the parking lot covered in hail. The storm allowed for it to accumulate as it quickly moved through.
Jameson Apple shared this photo of the Costco parking lot after the storm.
Lots of people have been stopping to take selfies in it. The hail has started to melt and pond. Some kids even had fun playing in it for a few minutes.
Here's another view of the hail as it looks like snow! The view is from the CVS on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.
Other areas across the Piedmont Triad also got hit with hail.