Hail accumulates in Greensboro as strong storms move through the area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Strong storms across the Piedmont Triad dumped lots of hail in the area.

One area that got hit hard with hail was along the Wendover Avenue area in Greensboro. Several WFMY News 2 viewers sent us photos and videos of the parking lot covered in hail. The storm allowed for it to accumulate as it quickly moved through.

Jameson Apple shared this photo of the Costco parking lot after the storm.

Lots of people have been stopping to take selfies in it. The hail has started to melt and pond. Some kids even had fun playing in it for a few minutes.

Okay. I've never seen anything like this before. In the PetCo parking lot off Wendover, we have a mini hail pond. People have been stopping to take selfies and drive into the frozen soup. One kid is playing in it. @TimBuckleyWX want to go for a dip? @WFMY pic.twitter.com/n89OAASB6z — Brent Patterson (@brentwfmy) May 10, 2021

Here's another view of the hail as it looks like snow! The view is from the CVS on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

The view from CVS on Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. The Hail coverage on this side of I40 is significant compared to next to nothing on the other side of the bridge. Wild. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/tD59xukLzf — Brent Patterson (@brentwfmy) May 10, 2021

Other areas across the Piedmont Triad also got hit with hail.