NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Many North Carolina businesses have been put on ice thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, a group of people is pushing for Governor Roy Cooper to change that.

A petition was started on moveon.org by a Keisha Lindsay. The petition asks for a "soft opening" of hair salons on April 27th, 2020. The opening would only allow one customer at a time, "utilize proper sanitation," and would include additional precautions.

Lindsay writes in the petition "We have received no compensation for unemployment yet, nor for loans. We still have bills, and families to support," She goes on to say that the money would help keep both businesses and households running.

"We thrive and run on local businesses and when those people that are trying to run businesses, they can't do it, it messes with the livelihood not only of their household but the whole city," said Lindsay who runs The Beauty Shop in King, NC.

"As a hairdresser when it comes to sanitation practices, we do that every time, all the time we don't use the same cape twice, you don't use the same comb on 'John' that you are about to use on 'Betty'," she said.

Lindsay says along with enforcing the wearing of masks, gloves, checking temperature and extreme sanitization after each person, barbers and hairstylists should be able to service one client at a time

"When you go to Walmart and there are people back to back that's way more dangerous than coming and sitting in my chair," said Lindsay.

Lindsay's petition so far has garnered nearly 4500 signatures and another petition on Facebook to re-open the state has nearly 39,000 signatures.

"If they tell me that I can go open tomorrow, tomorrow I'm in the shop, and I'm starting up at three or 4 o'clock in the morning if somebody will come," said Rakeshia Melton, a hairstylist who owns Cherry Creations in Greensboro,

Melton also signed the petition and although she's ready to get back to work and re-open her beauty salon as soon as it's possible she's also cautious.

"It's kind of hard to determine is it the right thing to do or should we wait. It's scary because you don't know if today is the day that I'm going to come into contact with someone and they're sick," said Melton.

While the executive order expires at 5 PM on April 29th Governor Cooper's hasn't said yet if and when businesses can re-open.

RELATED: Guilford County's stay-at-home order will expire tonight, but you still need to follow the state's order

RELATED: WWE deemed an essential business in Florida

RELATED: Gun shop owner says firearm sales have spiked during pandemic