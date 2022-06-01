Triad hair studios participate in 'Strands for Trans' movement

Seven hair salons and barbershops participate in the 'Strands for Trans' movement, to show inclusivity.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — June first is the first day of Pride Month across the country.

Last year, Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed June as Pride Month in North Carolina to honor the state’s LGBTQ+ community.

Some triad hair salons and barbershops have joined a movement, welcoming any and all clients, including those in the LGBTQ+ community.

All month long, the LGBTQ+ community is recognized in their fight for equality, but that fight isn’t over.

Many still don’t feel welcome or accepted when doing certain tasks, like getting their hair cut.

So, 'Strands for Trans' was created to help.

Strands for Trans was started with one goal in mind, inclusivity.

Their website said that the founders, Xavier Cruz and JP Gomez began this initiative they say has almost 7,000 salons and barbershops around the world participating.

Right here in the Triad, seven hair studios are a part of that movement.

Bladez Studio in Thomasville is one of those.

Owner, Alicia Heath says her salon focuses on the length of hair, not gender in her chair.

"Because no matter if you're a boy or girl or whatever you identify as you have long, medium, short hair. But in today's age, that's what you should be doing and a lot of salons in my area alone are still a boy, girl, male, female, and it makes it really uncomfortable with some people," she continues, "you want everybody to be comfortable. You and I are not the same. We want everybody to be a community.”

Another hair salon involved, Faded Manes in Greensboro.

Owner, Jenny Hummer says she has lots of trans friends and customers and wanted to reach out to more people, letting them know her salon is a safe space.

She says she has been a part of the LGBTQ+ community for almost 20 years and "feels like everyone should look how they want," because hair has no gender.

The symbol for the 'Strands for Trans' movement is the barber pole, inspired by the transgender flag.