MOORESBORO, N.C. — A half-mile evacuation was ordered around American Zinc Products in Mooresboro because of a huge fire at the plant, according to Rutherford County Emergency Management.

Fire crews are were at the scene of a large fire at the facility in southern Rutherford County. WSPA reports the fire was at the American Zinc Recycling Corp. plant off of US-221 just north of Chesnee, South Carolina. The plant is just over the North Carolina/South Carolina state line.

The evacuation was issued because of air quality concerns.

Drivers should avoid Highway 221 around the plant to keep the area clear for emergency crews. A temporary emergency shelter is open at Chase Middle School located at 840 Chase High Road for those in the impacted area.

