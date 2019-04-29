MOORESBORO, N.C. — A half-mile evacuation was ordered around American Zinc Products in Mooresboro because of a huge fire at the plant, according to Rutherford County Emergency Management.

Recycling Plant Fire in Mooresboro Crews respond to a recycling plant fire in Mooresboro. Crews respond to a recycling plant fire in Mooresboro. Crews respond to a recycling plant fire in Mooresboro. Crews respond to a recycling plant fire in Mooresboro. Crews respond to a recycling plant fire in Mooresboro. Crews respond to a recycling plant fire in Mooresboro. Crews respond to a recycling plant fire in Mooresboro.

Fire crews are were at the scene of a large fire at the facility in southern Rutherford County. WSPA reports the fire was at the American Zinc Recycling Corp. plant off of US-221 just north of Chesnee, South Carolina. The plant is just over the North Carolina/South Carolina state line.

The evacuation was issued because of air quality concerns. The cause of the fire isn't known. Numerous fire departments responded to the plant.

Drivers should avoid Highway 221 around the plant to keep the area clear for emergency crews. A temporary emergency shelter is open at Chase Middle School at 840 Chase High Road for those in the impacted area.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users