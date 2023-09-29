Sister mourns girl who died 15 months after 2022 crash

Police said Gracie's biological mother, Amber Whitaker was driving at the time of the crash in June 2022.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of Gracie Lankford who died 15 months after a car crash in 2022 shared the range of emotions she's been dealing with since that day in June.

Katie Lankford, 19, said she and Gracie were more than sisters.

"She knew I was Sissy but my role was mama and I don't feel like I lost my sister. I feel like I lost my kid," Katie said.

Katie said she became a caretaker and mother for 5-year-old Gracie, after she was seriously injured during the car crash.

Whitaker is currently serving 19-years in prison for felony serious injury by vehicle and the second-degree murder of an 8-year-old.

"How do you sleep at night? I can't. How does she? I have not slept one night since I got the call. I keep hearing my phone ring and my dad screaming over the camera, Katie get here Gracie's dying."

According to police, Whitaker was on methadone.

Katie said she was not severely injured at the time of the crash.

Gracie lived 15 months after the incident as a quadriplegic. Katie said Gracie went through numerous surgeries and hurdles.

Katie remembers Gracie was a fighter but that fight ended on Tuesday.

'I think Gracie was being selfless for this last year and gave it to us. I think Gracie just wanted a little more time with Sissy and Daddy."

Lexington community members have come together in honor of Gracie.



One local bakery, Sinfully Delicious, has already sold over 800 cupcakes with all proceeds going towards Gracie's funeral.

