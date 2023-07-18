Hall County Deputy Patrick Neil Holtzclaw is mourning the loss of his 29-year-old wife and two children.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County deputy is grieving the loss of his children and wife after a fiery fatal crash over the weekend, the sheriff's office said.

According to reporting from the Associated Press, troopers say Avonlea Holtzclaw of Dahlonega was trying to cross U.S. 23 in a Ford Explorer Sunday afternoon when a driver going southbound hit her. The wreck happened near Alto in Habersham County.

The impact of both vehicles sparked a fire. All occupants in both vehicles died at the crash site.

Avonlea, the 29-year-old wife of Hall County Deputy Patrick Neil Holtzclaw, was riding with their two young children, the sheriff's office said. The children were ages 6 and 3.

Mitchell Boggs, a 58-year-old Marietta man who was driving a Chevrolet Corvette southbound, also died, as did an unnamed passenger, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp shared his condolences for the crash victims adding that he's sending his support to the Holtzclaw family.

Marty, the girls, and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for Deputy Holtzclaw as he mourns his wife and children after this tragedy.



Psalm 34:18 reminds us “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”https://t.co/xKrYhEbFgV — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 18, 2023

Sheriff Gerald Couch has pledged to support his deputy through this difficult time.

“What can you say when someone loses his entire family? There are no words that can adequately express the heartbreak the Holtzclaw family is experiencing right now, but clearly, our entire agency is devastated for them,” Couch said.